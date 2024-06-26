Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.22. 516,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,402. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

