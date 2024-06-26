Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 82.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Barclays by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,825,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,010,431. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

