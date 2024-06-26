Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.