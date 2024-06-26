Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 3,594,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,539. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

