Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $14,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 517,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,570. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

