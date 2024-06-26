Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.84. 599,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

