Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 2,618,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

