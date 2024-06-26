Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PKX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. 200,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

