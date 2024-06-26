Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on E. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Performance

E stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. 168,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,434. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

