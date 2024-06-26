Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells C$123,000.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00.

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at C$11.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.18. The company has a market cap of C$859.66 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.09 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

