Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is West Paces Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 6.4% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AVEM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,173. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

