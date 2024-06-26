Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 240,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 331,207 shares.The stock last traded at $60.86 and had previously closed at $61.00.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

