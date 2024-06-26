Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.