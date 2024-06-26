Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

