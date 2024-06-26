Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $187,950.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RNA opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidity Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.