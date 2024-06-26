Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells $187,950.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $557,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

