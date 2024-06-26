AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE) Declares $0.12 Dividend

AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Price Performance

NXTE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,275. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.58.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

