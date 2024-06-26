Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,023. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

