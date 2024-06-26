B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.36

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock traded up GBX 3.93 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 523.93 ($6.65). 12,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,126. The stock has a market cap of £195.06 million, a P/E ratio of 769.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 487.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 472.24. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 529.80 ($6.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.10) target price on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,280.68). In other news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,236.26). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,280.68). Company insiders own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

