Balancer Price Reaches $3.03 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00004901 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $173.90 million and $6.26 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,788,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,453,820 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

