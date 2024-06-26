BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 15th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,152.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

