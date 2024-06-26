Barclays Increases Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $22.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.