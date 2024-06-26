Barclays Increases UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $100.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMBF stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,012 shares of company stock worth $1,601,971. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,722,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

