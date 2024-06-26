BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.28 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.64). Approximately 422,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 820,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of -0.23.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

