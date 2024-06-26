BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60,953.47 or 0.99998355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $756.97 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009980 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,584.20352429 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

