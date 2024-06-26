BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.86 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,002.75 or 1.00026708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00080403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999088 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

