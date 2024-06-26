BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) is Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.38% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000.

NYSEARCA:BINC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. 34,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

