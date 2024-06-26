BMO Capital Markets Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $200.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

