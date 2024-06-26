BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.9% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.04. 214,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 132,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.75.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.