BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $443.05 and last traded at $443.01. 405,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,088,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.98.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $324.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 192.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

