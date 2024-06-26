BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $574.36 or 0.00944019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.77 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,429 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,470.06146964. The last known price of BNB is 576.72069545 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,538,444,070.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

