BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 171,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,664. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

