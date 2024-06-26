BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 171,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,664. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
