Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.70. 11,136,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369,172. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $184.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

