Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $29.00

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

