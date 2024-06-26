Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $911,900. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Belden by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

