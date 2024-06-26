Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $38.00

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $31.78 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

