Brokerages Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target at $127.00

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ICU Medical news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 681.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $182.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.57.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

