Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target at $60.31

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Mizuho upped their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 73,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Insmed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of INSM stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.