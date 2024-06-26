Brookstone Capital Management Buys 11,519 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

