Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.47 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.36. 4,779,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

