Brookstone Capital Management Has $26.89 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,331 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 339,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

