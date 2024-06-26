Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,293 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 173,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 175,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 101,385 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,335. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

