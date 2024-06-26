Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,004. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

