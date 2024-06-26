Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,724 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 3,070,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,664. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

