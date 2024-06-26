Brookstone Capital Management Sells 80,611 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,611 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $91,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,684 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

