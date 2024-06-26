Bryan Freeman Sells 953 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $10,254.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Bryan Freeman sold 554 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $5,988.74.

On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $21,795.30.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $10,948.20.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

PROP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 104,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

