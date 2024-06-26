Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Burberry Group stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

