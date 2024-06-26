Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Burberry Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Burberry Group stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
About Burberry Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.