Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadeler A/S traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

