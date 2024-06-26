Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadeler A/S traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
