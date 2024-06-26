Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 51.47

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

CLDN remained flat at GBX 3,505 ($44.46) during midday trading on Wednesday. 41,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,730. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Caledonia Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,700 ($46.94). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,491.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,429.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.97), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($199,262.91). In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.97), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($199,262.91). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.07), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($352,730.91). Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

