Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 36,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
