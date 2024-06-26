Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

